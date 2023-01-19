Who's Playing
California Riverside @ UC Davis
Current Records: California Riverside 13-6; UC Davis 11-7
What to Know
The UC Davis Aggies and the California Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at University Credit Union Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
UC Davis netted a 78-70 win over the UC San Diego Tritons on Monday.
Meanwhile, California Riverside didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Cal Poly Mustangs on Monday, but they still walked away with an 83-78 victory.
The wins brought the Aggies up to 11-7 and California Riverside to 13-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UC Davis is fourth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.7 on average. California Riverside has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 50th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California
Series History
UC Davis have won eight out of their last 12 games against California Riverside.
- Feb 01, 2022 - UC Davis 65 vs. California Riverside 60
- Mar 07, 2020 - California Riverside 66 vs. UC Davis 61
- Jan 09, 2020 - California Riverside 65 vs. UC Davis 59
- Mar 09, 2019 - California Riverside 71 vs. UC Davis 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - UC Davis 84 vs. California Riverside 71
- Mar 08, 2018 - UC Davis 70 vs. California Riverside 66
- Feb 24, 2018 - UC Davis 64 vs. California Riverside 63
- Jan 11, 2018 - UC Davis 75 vs. California Riverside 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - UC Davis 77 vs. California Riverside 63
- Jan 12, 2017 - California Riverside 61 vs. UC Davis 55
- Feb 06, 2016 - UC Davis 50 vs. California Riverside 49
- Jan 21, 2016 - UC Davis 58 vs. California Riverside 55