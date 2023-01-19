Who's Playing

California Riverside @ UC Davis

Current Records: California Riverside 13-6; UC Davis 11-7

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies and the California Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at University Credit Union Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

UC Davis netted a 78-70 win over the UC San Diego Tritons on Monday.

Meanwhile, California Riverside didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Cal Poly Mustangs on Monday, but they still walked away with an 83-78 victory.

The wins brought the Aggies up to 11-7 and California Riverside to 13-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UC Davis is fourth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.7 on average. California Riverside has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 50th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC Davis have won eight out of their last 12 games against California Riverside.