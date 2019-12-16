How to watch UC Davis vs. Northern Illinois: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

UC Davis (home) vs. Northern Illinois (away)

Current Records: UC Davis 3-7; Northern Illinois 6-3

What to Know

After four games on the road, the UC Davis Aggies are heading back home. They will square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pavilion. The Aggies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between UC Davis and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks was still a pretty decisive one as UC Davis wrapped it up with an 85-66 victory.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Saint Mary's Gaels took down NIU 61-49. G Eugene German had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 16 points on 7-for-19 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.

UC Davis isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-6), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.

UC Davis' win lifted them to 3-7 while Northern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 6-3. We'll see if UC Davis can repeat their recent success or if NIU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion -- Davis, California

The Pavilion -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.90

Odds

The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 131

Series History

Northern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.