How to watch UC Davis vs. Northern Illinois: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch UC Davis vs. Northern Illinois basketball game
Who's Playing
UC Davis (home) vs. Northern Illinois (away)
Current Records: UC Davis 3-7; Northern Illinois 6-3
What to Know
After four games on the road, the UC Davis Aggies are heading back home. They will square off against the Northern Illinois Huskies at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pavilion. The Aggies have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.
While not quite a landslide, the game between UC Davis and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks was still a pretty decisive one as UC Davis wrapped it up with an 85-66 victory.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Saint Mary's Gaels took down NIU 61-49. G Eugene German had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 16 points on 7-for-19 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 32 minutes on the court.
UC Davis isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-6), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.
UC Davis' win lifted them to 3-7 while Northern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 6-3. We'll see if UC Davis can repeat their recent success or if NIU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pavilion -- Davis, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.90
Odds
The Huskies are a 4-point favorite against the Aggies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 131
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 05, 2018 - Northern Illinois 71 vs. UC Davis 62
