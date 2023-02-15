Who's Playing

Northridge @ UC Davis

Current Records: Northridge 6-19; UC Davis 14-11

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UC Davis Aggies are heading back home. The Aggies and the Northridge Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at University Credit Union Center. Bragging rights belong to UC Davis for now since they're up 13-2 across their past 15 matchups.

UC Davis came up short against the Santa Barbara Gauchos this past Saturday, falling 84-74.

Meanwhile, Northridge had enough points to win and then some against the Cal Poly Mustangs this past Saturday, taking their contest 64-53.

UC Davis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take UC Davis against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Northridge's victory lifted them to an irreparable 6-19 while UC Davis' defeat dropped them down to 14-11. We'll see if the Matadors can repeat their recent success or if the Aggies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Davis have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Northridge.