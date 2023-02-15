Who's Playing
Northridge @ UC Davis
Current Records: Northridge 6-19; UC Davis 14-11
What to Know
After two games on the road, the UC Davis Aggies are heading back home. The Aggies and the Northridge Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at University Credit Union Center. Bragging rights belong to UC Davis for now since they're up 13-2 across their past 15 matchups.
UC Davis came up short against the Santa Barbara Gauchos this past Saturday, falling 84-74.
Meanwhile, Northridge had enough points to win and then some against the Cal Poly Mustangs this past Saturday, taking their contest 64-53.
UC Davis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take UC Davis against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Northridge's victory lifted them to an irreparable 6-19 while UC Davis' defeat dropped them down to 14-11. We'll see if the Matadors can repeat their recent success or if the Aggies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UC Davis have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Northridge.
- Jan 11, 2023 - UC Davis 62 vs. Northridge 54
- Feb 26, 2022 - UC Davis 68 vs. Northridge 49
- Jan 20, 2022 - UC Davis 64 vs. Northridge 47
- Feb 06, 2021 - UC Davis 75 vs. Northridge 63
- Feb 05, 2021 - Northridge 80 vs. UC Davis 77
- Feb 15, 2020 - UC Davis 110 vs. Northridge 98
- Jan 18, 2020 - UC Davis 66 vs. Northridge 62
- Feb 23, 2019 - Northridge 81 vs. UC Davis 76
- Feb 13, 2019 - UC Davis 76 vs. Northridge 59
- Feb 01, 2018 - UC Davis 63 vs. Northridge 56
- Jan 25, 2018 - UC Davis 63 vs. Northridge 56
- Feb 23, 2017 - UC Davis 96 vs. Northridge 85
- Jan 14, 2017 - UC Davis 71 vs. Northridge 68
- Mar 05, 2016 - UC Davis 87 vs. Northridge 83
- Jan 14, 2016 - UC Davis 63 vs. Northridge 62