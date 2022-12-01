Who's Playing
Pacific @ UC Davis
Current Records: Pacific 2-5; UC Davis 6-2
What to Know
The UC Davis Aggies are 4-0 against the Pacific Tigers since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. UC Davis will look to defend their home court against Pacific at 9 p.m. ET. The Aggies won both of their matches against the Tigers last season (63-57 and 77-67) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
UC Davis didn't have too much trouble with the Boston University Terriers on Monday as they won 81-70.
Meanwhile, Pacific was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 62-58 to the Cal Poly Mustangs.
UC Davis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Pacific has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
UC Davis' win lifted them to 6-2 while Pacific's loss dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if the Aggies can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UC Davis have won all of the games they've played against Pacific in the last eight years.
- Dec 19, 2021 - UC Davis 77 vs. Pacific 67
- Dec 01, 2021 - UC Davis 63 vs. Pacific 57
- Dec 06, 2017 - UC Davis 71 vs. Pacific 67
- Nov 15, 2017 - UC Davis 62 vs. Pacific 58