Who's Playing

Pacific @ UC Davis

Current Records: Pacific 2-5; UC Davis 6-2

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies are 4-0 against the Pacific Tigers since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. UC Davis will look to defend their home court against Pacific at 9 p.m. ET. The Aggies won both of their matches against the Tigers last season (63-57 and 77-67) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

UC Davis didn't have too much trouble with the Boston University Terriers on Monday as they won 81-70.

Meanwhile, Pacific was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 62-58 to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

UC Davis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while Pacific has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

UC Davis' win lifted them to 6-2 while Pacific's loss dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if the Aggies can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC Davis have won all of the games they've played against Pacific in the last eight years.