Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ UC Davis

Current Records: UC San Diego 9-18; UC Davis 15-12

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Tritons and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 6 p.m. ET Monday at University Credit Union Center. UC San Diego has some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since January of 2021, but a win here would be a good start.

UC San Diego didn't have too much trouble with the Northridge Matadors at home this past Saturday as they won 75-62.

Meanwhile, UC Davis was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 78-76 to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

UC San Diego is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-4 ATS in away games but only 12-12 all in all.

UC San Diego's win lifted them to 9-18 while UC Davis' loss dropped them down to 15-12. We'll see if UC San Diego can repeat their recent success or if the Aggies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.50

Odds

The Aggies are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Davis have won three out of their last four games against UC San Diego.