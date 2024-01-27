Who's Playing
CSNorthridge Matadors @ UC Irvine Anteaters
Current Records: CSNorthridge 13-6, UC Irvine 14-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
UC Irvine is 9-1 against CSNorthridge since February of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Bren Events Center. UC Irvine will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.
Last Thursday, the Anteaters earned a 72-61 win over the Beach.
Meanwhile, CSNorthridge's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 64-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Roadrunners. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points CSNorthridge has scored all season.
The Anteaters have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for the Matadors, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-6 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Irvine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking ahead, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).
Odds
UC Irvine is a big 14-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 147 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.
- Jan 28, 2023 - UC Irvine 81 vs. CSNorthridge 56
- Jan 14, 2023 - UC Irvine 71 vs. CSNorthridge 57
- Feb 05, 2022 - UC Irvine 75 vs. CSNorthridge 70
- Mar 04, 2020 - CSNorthridge 72 vs. UC Irvine 70
- Feb 22, 2020 - UC Irvine 87 vs. CSNorthridge 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - UC Irvine 86 vs. CSNorthridge 74
- Jan 19, 2019 - UC Irvine 74 vs. CSNorthridge 68
- Feb 07, 2018 - UC Irvine 77 vs. CSNorthridge 56
- Jan 13, 2018 - UC Irvine 71 vs. CSNorthridge 54
- Feb 25, 2017 - UC Irvine 83 vs. CSNorthridge 80