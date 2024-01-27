Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: CSNorthridge 13-6, UC Irvine 14-6

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Irvine is 9-1 against CSNorthridge since February of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Bren Events Center. UC Irvine will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Thursday, the Anteaters earned a 72-61 win over the Beach.

Meanwhile, CSNorthridge's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 64-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Roadrunners. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points CSNorthridge has scored all season.

The Anteaters have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for the Matadors, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Irvine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 14-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.