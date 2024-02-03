Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: Hawaii 12-10, UC Irvine 16-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Irvine Anteaters and the Hawaii Warriors are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Bren Events Center. UC Irvine will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Thursday, the Anteaters were able to grind out a solid victory over the Mustangs, taking the game 73-59. The over/under was set at 132.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Warriors earned a 76-68 victory over the Titans on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Hawaii.

The Anteaters are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-6 record this season. As for the Warriors, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-10.

As for their game on Saturday, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

UC Irvine was able to grind out a solid win over the Warriors in their previous matchup back in January, winning 60-50. Will UC Irvine repeat their success, or do the Warriors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 8-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.