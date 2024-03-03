Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between UC Irvine and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead LBSU 43-31.
If UC Irvine keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-8 in no time. On the other hand, LBSU will have to make due with an 18-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
LBSU Beach @ UC Irvine Anteaters
Current Records: LBSU 18-11, UC Irvine 21-8
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
What to Know
After two games on the road, UC Irvine is heading back home. They and the LBSU Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bren Events Center. UC Irvine has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact UC Irvine proved on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Matadors as the Anteaters made off with a 89-64 win. With UC Irvine ahead 47-26 at the half, the contest was all but over already.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored LBSU last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Titans. LBSU has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Anteaters are on a roll lately: they've won 14 of their last 17 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-8 record this season. As for the Beach, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-11.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Irvine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
As for their next game, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep UC Irvine in mind: they have a solid 17-11 record against the spread this season.
Odds
UC Irvine is a big 8.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 155.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.
- Jan 25, 2024 - UC Irvine 72 vs. LBSU 61
- Feb 04, 2023 - LBSU 93 vs. UC Irvine 88
- Jan 07, 2023 - UC Irvine 87 vs. LBSU 70
- Feb 26, 2022 - UC Irvine 77 vs. LBSU 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - LBSU 73 vs. UC Irvine 67
- Mar 06, 2021 - UC Irvine 73 vs. LBSU 58
- Mar 05, 2021 - UC Irvine 71 vs. LBSU 68
- Feb 19, 2020 - UC Irvine 70 vs. LBSU 55
- Jan 22, 2020 - LBSU 63 vs. UC Irvine 56
- Mar 15, 2019 - UC Irvine 75 vs. LBSU 67