Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: Pepperdine 3-2, UC Irvine 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:45 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Pepperdine has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will square off against the UC Irvine Anteaters at 8:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Pepperdine might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, the Waves came up short against the Rebels and fell 82-68.

Pepperdine's defeat came about despite a quality game from Michael Ajayi, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds. Ajayi is absolutely dominating the rebound category: he's posted at least ten every time he's taken the court this season. Less helpful for Pepperdine was Malik Moore's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Pepperdine were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNLV only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine entered their tilt with Occidental with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Anteaters blew past the Tigers, posting a 111-51 win at home.

The Waves bumped their record down to 3-2 with that loss, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Anteaters, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Pepperdine is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pepperdine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 7.5-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Anteaters, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pepperdine has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UC Irvine.