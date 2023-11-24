Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: Rice 1-4, UC Irvine 5-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada



What to Know

The Rice Owls' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UC Irvine Anteaters at 4:15 p.m. ET on November 24th at Dollar Loan Center. Rice might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored Rice on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a serious blow against the Lobos, falling 90-56. Having soared to a lofty 88 points in the game before, Rice's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Mekhi Mason, who scored 17 points. Another player making a difference was Travis Evee, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Rockets by a score of 77-71.

Friday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rice have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.