Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: UC Davis 12-8, UC Irvine 18-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Irvine Anteaters and the UC Davis Aggies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bren Events Center. The Anteaters will be looking to keep their 20-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Thursday, UC Irvine needed a bit of extra time to put away LBSU. They came out on top against the Beach by a score of 80-75.

Meanwhile, UC Davis unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of UC Riverside by a score of 60-58. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Aggies have suffered since December 9, 2023.

UC Irvine is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-3 record this season. As for UC Davis, their loss dropped their record down to 12-8.

Going forward, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

UC Irvine couldn't quite finish off UC Davis when the teams last played back in January of 2024 and fell 54-52. Will UC Irvine have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 12.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.