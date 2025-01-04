Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: UC Riverside 10-5, UC Irvine 12-2

How To Watch

What to Know

After five games on the road, UC Irvine is heading back home. They and the UC Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bren Events Center.

UC Irvine is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They rang in the new year with a 98-89 victory over Cal Poly on Thursday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, UC Riverside didn't have too much trouble with LBSU on Thursday as they won 76-60. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Highlanders.

UC Irvine's win bumped their record up to 12-2. As for UC Riverside, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UC Irvine has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Riverside struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UC Irvine came up short against UC Riverside in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 88-78. Will UC Irvine have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 10.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Anteaters, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.