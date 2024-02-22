Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: UCSB 14-11, UC Irvine 19-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

Ticket Cost: $28.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Irvine Anteaters and the UCSB Gauchos are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Bren Events Center. UC Irvine will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Anteaters were able to grind out a solid victory over the Roadrunners, taking the game 77-71.

Meanwhile, UCSB came into Saturday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Warriors by a score of 77-71 on Saturday.

The Anteaters have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season. As for the Gauchos, their victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 14-11.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UC Irvine just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've made 49.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-7 against the spread).

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 10-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UCSB.