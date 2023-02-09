Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ UC Irvine

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-17; UC Irvine 15-8

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Cal Poly and the UC Irvine Anteaters will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Bren Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with UC Irvine winning the first 72-48 at home and the Mustangs taking the second 65-54.

On Saturday, Cal Poly lost to the Hawaii Warriors at home by a decisive 69-56 margin.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 93-88 to the Long Beach State Beach.

Cal Poly is now 7-17 while the Anteaters sit at 15-8. Cal Poly is 2-14 after losses this year, UC Irvine 5-2.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.15

Odds

The Anteaters are a big 14-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC Irvine have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Cal Poly.