Who's Playing
Cal Poly @ UC Irvine
Current Records: Cal Poly 7-17; UC Irvine 15-8
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Cal Poly and the UC Irvine Anteaters will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Bren Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with UC Irvine winning the first 72-48 at home and the Mustangs taking the second 65-54.
On Saturday, Cal Poly lost to the Hawaii Warriors at home by a decisive 69-56 margin.
Meanwhile, UC Irvine was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 93-88 to the Long Beach State Beach.
Cal Poly is now 7-17 while the Anteaters sit at 15-8. Cal Poly is 2-14 after losses this year, UC Irvine 5-2.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.15
Odds
The Anteaters are a big 14-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Irvine have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Cal Poly.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Cal Poly 65 vs. UC Irvine 54
- Jan 29, 2022 - UC Irvine 72 vs. Cal Poly 48
- Mar 11, 2021 - UC Irvine 58 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Jan 23, 2021 - UC Irvine 67 vs. Cal Poly 44
- Jan 22, 2021 - UC Irvine 68 vs. Cal Poly 49
- Feb 27, 2020 - UC Irvine 82 vs. Cal Poly 76
- Jan 25, 2020 - UC Irvine 74 vs. Cal Poly 67
- Mar 07, 2019 - UC Irvine 110 vs. Cal Poly 72
- Feb 21, 2019 - UC Irvine 74 vs. Cal Poly 47
- Feb 17, 2018 - UC Irvine 75 vs. Cal Poly 58
- Jan 18, 2018 - UC Irvine 80 vs. Cal Poly 73
- Jan 26, 2017 - Cal Poly 79 vs. UC Irvine 66
- Jan 18, 2017 - UC Irvine 70 vs. Cal Poly 48
- Mar 10, 2016 - UC Irvine 84 vs. Cal Poly 64
- Mar 03, 2016 - UC Irvine 72 vs. Cal Poly 62
- Feb 03, 2016 - UC Irvine 78 vs. Cal Poly 72