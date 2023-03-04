Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ UC Irvine

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 10-20; UC Irvine 21-10

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners are 1-4 against the UC Irvine Anteaters since February of 2021, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cal State Bakersfield and UC Irvine will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Bren Events Center. The Anteaters should still be riding high after a win, while the Roadrunners will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Cal State Bakersfield and the Long Beach State Beach on Thursday was not particularly close, with Cal State Bakersfield falling 77-61.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine was able to grind out a solid victory over the California Riverside Highlanders on Thursday, winning 75-65.

Cal State Bakersfield have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cal State Bakersfield's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Roadrunners are now 10-20 while the Anteaters sit at 21-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cal State Bakersfield has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UC Irvine's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.60%, which places them 13th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Anteaters are a big 15-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UC Irvine have won four out of their last five games against Cal State Bakersfield.