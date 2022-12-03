Who's Playing

Fresno State @ UC Irvine

Current Records: Fresno State 1-5; UC Irvine 6-2

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Bren Events Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It looks like the Bulldogs got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They came up short against the Vanderbilt Commodores last Thursday, falling 67-59. Fresno State's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Jemarl Baker, who had 22 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 72-69 to the San Diego State Aztecs. Despite the loss, UC Irvine got a solid performance out of guard DJ Davis, who had 28 points.

Fresno State is expected to lose this next one by 8. Now might not be the best time to take Fresno State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

The losses put Fresno State at 1-5 and the Anteaters at 6-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs have only been able to knock down 39.20% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UC Irvine's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.60%, which places them 19th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Anteaters are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fresno State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.