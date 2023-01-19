Who's Playing

Hawaii @ UC Irvine

Current Records: Hawaii 14-4; UC Irvine 12-6

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Hawaii and the UC Irvine Anteaters will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Bren Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Warriors winning the first 72-56 at home and UC Irvine taking the second 77-52.

Hawaii beat the Northridge Matadors 58-51 on Monday.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine came up short against the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Monday, falling 73-65.

Hawaii is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Warriors' win brought them up to 14-4 while the Anteaters' defeat pulled them down to 12-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Hawaii have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 23rd in college basketball. But UC Irvine ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Anteaters are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UC Irvine have won ten out of their last 15 games against Hawaii.