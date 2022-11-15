Who's Playing

Loyola Marymount @ UC Irvine

Current Records: Loyola Marymount 2-1; UC Irvine 2-0

What to Know

The Loyola Marymount Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the UC Irvine Anteaters at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bren Events Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 99 points combined.

The Lions beat the UC Davis Aggies 85-75 this past Saturday. Guard Cam Shelton was the offensive standout of the contest for Loyola Marymount, picking up 24 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine strolled past the Oregon Ducks with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 69-56. UC Irvine's DJ Davis was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 24 points.

Loyola Marymount is now 2-1 while UC Irvine sits at 2-0. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola Marymount comes into the matchup boasting the 20th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 6.4. But the Anteaters rank 31st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with six on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.20

Odds

The Anteaters are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Irvine and Loyola Marymount both have one win in their last two games.