Who's Playing

UC Davis @ UC Irvine

Current Records: UC Davis 15-11; UC Irvine 18-8

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies haven't won a game against the UC Irvine Anteaters since March 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. UC Davis and UC Irvine will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Bren Events Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Aggies and the Northridge Matadors on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as UC Davis wrapped it up with a 73-62 win at home.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine had enough points to win and then some against the Santa Barbara Gauchos on Wednesday, taking their game 70-59.

The wins brought UC Davis up to 15-11 and the Anteaters to 18-8. UC Davis is 7-7 after wins this year, UC Irvine 11-6.

How To Watch