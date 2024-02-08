Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 9-13, UC Riverside 8-15

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Riverside and the Roadrunners are an even 4-4 against one another since January of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Student Recreation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UC Riverside's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 76-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Matadors. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though they lost, UC Riverside smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as CSNorthridge only pulled down ten offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Roadrunners came up short against the Gauchos on Saturday and fell 70-59. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cal-Baker. in their matchups with the Gauchos: they've now lost nine in a row.

The Highlanders dropped their record down to 8-15 with that defeat, which was their 12th straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.7 points per game. As for the Roadrunners, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-13.

Going forward, UC Riverside is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing at home.

UC Riverside might still be hurting after the devastating 80-56 loss they got from the Roadrunners when the teams last played back in January. Will UC Riverside have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UC Riverside is a 5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Riverside and Cal-Baker. both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.