Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-14, UC Riverside 13-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Cal Poly is 0-10 against UC Riverside since January of 2020 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Mustangs in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Cal Poly will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating Cal-Baker., who they had gone 0-10 against in their ten prior meetings. Cal Poly walked away with a 90-81 win over Cal-Baker. on Thursday. That's two games straight that the Mustangs have won by exactly nine points.

Meanwhile, UC Riverside entered their tilt with UC Davis on Thursday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Aggies , sneaking past 60-58. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Highlanders have posted since December 29, 2024.

Cal Poly's win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-14. As for UC Riverside, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Cal Poly has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.5 threes per game. However, it's not like UC Riverside struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cal Poly came up short against UC Riverside in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 84-78. Can Cal Poly avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Riverside is a solid 7-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 159 points.

Series History

UC Riverside has won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 5 years.