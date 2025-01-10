Halftime Report

UC Riverside and Hawaii have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but UC Riverside leads 30-28 over Hawaii. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just three points.

UC Riverside came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: Hawaii 9-5, UC Riverside 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Hawaii and UC Riverside are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Student Recreation Center. The Highlanders took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Warriors, who come in off a win.

Last Sunday, Hawaii rang in the new year with a 68-55 victory over Cal Poly.

Hawaii was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, UC Riverside suffered their biggest defeat since November 19, 2024 on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 81-57 to UC Irvine.

Hawaii's win bumped their record up to 9-5. As for UC Riverside, their loss dropped their record down to 10-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Hawaii has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Riverside struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Hawaii skirted past UC Riverside 76-73 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Does Hawaii have another victory up their sleeve, or will UC Riverside turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UC Riverside is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

UC Riverside and Hawaii both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.