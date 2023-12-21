Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: Idaho 6-5, UC Riverside 4-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UC Riverside Highlanders will be home for the holidays to greet the Idaho Vandals at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Student Recreation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.8% worse than the opposition, a fact UC Riverside found out the hard way on Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 70-69 to the Lancers. It was the first time this season that UC Riverside let down their fans at home.

Meanwhile, Idaho unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a hard 82-64 fall against the Cardinal. The over/under was set at 145.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Despite their loss, Idaho saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyler Linhardt, who scored 16 points, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Linhardt has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of D'Angelo Minnis, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

The Highlanders' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-7. As for the Vandals, their loss dropped their record down to 6-5.

Going forward, UC Riverside is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points.

UC Riverside skirted past Idaho 76-74 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Does UC Riverside have another victory up their sleeve, or will Idaho turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UC Riverside is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Riverside has won both of the games they've played against Idaho in the last 4 years.