Who's Playing
LBSU Beach @ UC Riverside Highlanders
Current Records: LBSU 12-8, UC Riverside 8-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
What to Know
UC Riverside will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The UC Riverside Highlanders and the LBSU Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Last Thursday, the Highlanders were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to the Tritons.
Meanwhile, the Beach came up short against the Anteaters on Thursday and fell 72-61.
The Highlanders' loss was their 11th straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-13. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.9 points per game. As for the Beach, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-8 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
UC Riverside came up short against LBSU when the teams last played on January 6th, falling 83-75. Will UC Riverside have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
LBSU is a slight 1-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 154.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
LBSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.
- Jan 06, 2024 - LBSU 83 vs. UC Riverside 75
- Feb 15, 2023 - UC Riverside 88 vs. LBSU 76
- Dec 31, 2022 - UC Riverside 73 vs. LBSU 72
- Mar 05, 2022 - LBSU 73 vs. UC Riverside 72
- Jan 27, 2022 - LBSU 68 vs. UC Riverside 62
- Feb 15, 2020 - LBSU 65 vs. UC Riverside 63
- Jan 30, 2020 - UC Riverside 77 vs. LBSU 69
- Mar 06, 2019 - LBSU 70 vs. UC Riverside 57
- Feb 23, 2019 - LBSU 71 vs. UC Riverside 67
- Mar 03, 2018 - LBSU 77 vs. UC Riverside 59