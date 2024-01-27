Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: LBSU 12-8, UC Riverside 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Riverside will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The UC Riverside Highlanders and the LBSU Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Thursday, the Highlanders were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to the Tritons.

Meanwhile, the Beach came up short against the Anteaters on Thursday and fell 72-61.

The Highlanders' loss was their 11th straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-13. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.9 points per game. As for the Beach, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UC Riverside came up short against LBSU when the teams last played on January 6th, falling 83-75. Will UC Riverside have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

LBSU is a slight 1-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

LBSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.