UC Davis Aggies @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: UC Davis 7-6, UC Riverside 6-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Riverside Highlanders and the UC Davis Aggies are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Student Recreation Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, UC Riverside will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, it was close, but the Highlanders capped 2023 with a 79-77 win over the Gauchos.

UC Davis has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 21 points or more this season. They put the hurt on the Mustangs with a sharp 71-46 victory on Saturday. The victory was nothing new for UC Davis as they're now sitting on three straight.

The Highlanders' victory bumped their record up to 6-8. As for the Aggies, they pushed their record up to 7-6 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UC Riverside haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for UC Davis, though, as they've been averaging 14.8 turnovers per game. Given UC Riverside's sizeable advantage in that area, UC Davis will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC Riverside strolled past UC Davis when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 68-52. Does UC Riverside have another victory up their sleeve, or will UC Davis turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UC Riverside is a slight 1-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.