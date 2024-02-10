Who's Playing
UC Irvine Anteaters @ UC Riverside Highlanders
Current Records: UC Irvine 18-6, UC Riverside 9-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California
What to Know
UC Riverside is 1-9 against the Anteaters since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
UC Riverside came into Thursday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 65-63 win over the Roadrunners on Thursday. The score was all tied up 30-30 at the break, but UC Riverside was the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, UC Irvine waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with four straight wins but they left with five. They enjoyed a cozy 76-61 victory over the Gauchos.
The Highlanders' win bumped their record up to 9-15. As for the Anteaters, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-6 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
UC Riverside came up short against the Anteaters when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 73-66. Will UC Riverside have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.
- Dec 28, 2023 - UC Irvine 73 vs. UC Riverside 66
- Mar 02, 2023 - UC Irvine 75 vs. UC Riverside 65
- Feb 11, 2023 - UC Irvine 83 vs. UC Riverside 64
- Feb 10, 2022 - UC Irvine 66 vs. UC Riverside 56
- Jan 08, 2022 - UC Irvine 68 vs. UC Riverside 51
- Mar 12, 2021 - UC Irvine 78 vs. UC Riverside 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - UC Irvine 73 vs. UC Riverside 67
- Feb 12, 2021 - UC Riverside 86 vs. UC Irvine 65
- Feb 12, 2020 - UC Irvine 63 vs. UC Riverside 59
- Jan 18, 2020 - UC Irvine 69 vs. UC Riverside 53