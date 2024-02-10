Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: UC Irvine 18-6, UC Riverside 9-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UC Riverside is 1-9 against the Anteaters since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UC Riverside came into Thursday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 65-63 win over the Roadrunners on Thursday. The score was all tied up 30-30 at the break, but UC Riverside was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with four straight wins but they left with five. They enjoyed a cozy 76-61 victory over the Gauchos.

The Highlanders' win bumped their record up to 9-15. As for the Anteaters, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UC Riverside came up short against the Anteaters when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 73-66. Will UC Riverside have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.