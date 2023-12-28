Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 5-6, UC San Diego 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, UC San Diego is heading back home. The UC San Diego Tritons and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at LionTree Arena.

Last Wednesday, the Tritons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 71-67 to the Golden Bears.

Despite their loss, UC San Diego saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyler McGhie, who scored 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Hayden Gray, who scored eight points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Even though they lost, UC San Diego were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 58 points in their last match, Cal-Baker. made sure to put some points up on the board against South Dakota last Tuesday. The Roadrunners blew past the Coyotes 96-76. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 30.6% better than the opposition, as Cal-Baker.'s was.

The Tritons have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-6 record this season. As for the Roadrunners, they pushed their record up to 5-6 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: UC San Diego have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Cal-Baker., though, as they've been averaging only 4.5 threes per game. Given UC San Diego's sizeable advantage in that area, Cal-Baker. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-0 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

UC San Diego is a big 8-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Cal-Baker. has won 4 out of their last 6 games against UC San Diego.