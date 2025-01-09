Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Cal Poly 6-10, UC San Diego 13-2

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the Cal Poly Mustangs and the UC San Diego Tritons are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at LionTree Arena. The Mustangs have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight losses, while the Tritons will come in with 11 straight victories.

Cal Poly had been on a five-game streak of scoring at least 82 points, but Hawaii put an end to it on Sunday. Cal Poly opened the new year with a less-than-successful 68-55 defeat to Hawaii. The matchup marked the Mustangs' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego took their game on Saturday with ease, bagging a 90-51 win over CS Fullerton. The Tritons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 21 points or more this season.

UC San Diego was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as CS Fullerton only posted five.

Cal Poly's loss dropped their record down to 6-10. As for UC San Diego, they pushed their record up to 13-2 with the victory, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Cal Poly has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.7 threes per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cal Poly is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last seven times they've played.

UC San Diego is a big 15-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

UC San Diego has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Cal Poly.