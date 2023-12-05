Who's Playing

Occidental Tigers @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Occidental 0-1, UC San Diego 4-4

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

The UC San Diego Tritons will be playing at home against the Occidental Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at LionTree Arena. UC San Diego will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last Friday, the Tritons lost 63-62 to the Aztecs on a last-minute layup From Jaedon LeDee. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UC San Diego in their matchups with San Diego State: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, UC San Diego got a solid performance out of Hayden Gray, who scored 15 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Occidental had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 111-51 defeat at the hands of the Anteaters. Occidental found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 21 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Huskies' victory bumped their season record to 4-2 while the Tritons' defeat dropped theirs to 4-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC San Diego have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Occidental struggles in that department as they've been averaging 23 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for UC San Diego against Occidental when the teams last played back in December of 2022 as the squad secured a 91-55 win. Does UC San Diego have another victory up their sleeve, or will Occidental turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

UC San Diego won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.