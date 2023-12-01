Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: San Diego State 6-1, UC San Diego 4-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs will head out on the road to face off against the UC San Diego Tritons at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at LionTree Arena. UC San Diego is crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while San Diego State will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

San Diego State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 20 points or more this season. They blew past the Sea Lions 71-51. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.3% better than the opposition, as San Diego State's was.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for the Tritons to recover from the 83-56 bruising that the Huskies dished out on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Tshimanga put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 7 points along with 10 rebounds.

The Aztecs' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-1. As for the Tritons, their loss dropped their record down to 4-3.

Looking ahead, San Diego State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 14 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Diego State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 14-point favorite against UC San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won both of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last 2 years.