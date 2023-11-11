Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: San Diego 2-0, UC San Diego 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

San Diego has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the UC San Diego Tritons at 10:00 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

San Diego's and Jackson State's contest on Wednesday was close at halftime, but San Diego turned on the heat in the second half with 52 points. The Toreros took their match at home with ease, bagging a 87-61 victory over the Tigers.

San Diego's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Wayne McKinney III, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Dragos Lungu, who earned 20 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They came out on top against the Pioneers by a score of 95-87.

Their wins bumped the Toreros to 2-0 and the Tritons to 1-0.

San Diego is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 10-18 record against the spread.

Everything came up roses for San Diego against UC San Diego in their previous meeting back in December of 2022 as the team secured a 84-58 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Diego since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UC San Diego is a 3.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

San Diego won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.