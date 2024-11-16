Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Seattle 0-3, UC San Diego 2-1

UC San Diego is 0-3 against Seattle since December of 2021 but things could change on Saturday. The UC San Diego Tritons will play host again on Saturday to welcome the Seattle Redhawks, where tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. The Redhawks took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Tritons, who come in off a win.

UC San Diego is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 139.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Sacramento State by a score of 64-54 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Seattle's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 75-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cal Poly. The Redhawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

UC San Diego now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Seattle, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: UC San Diego has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Seattle.

UC San Diego is a 5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Seattle has won all of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last 3 years.