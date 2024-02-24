Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: UC Irvine 20-7, UC San Diego 18-9

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Irvine has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UC San Diego Tritons will face off in a Big West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at LionTree Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Anteaters earned a 81-69 win over the Gauchos.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Highlanders by a score of 77-65.

The Anteaters pushed their record up to 20-7 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.4 points per game. As for the Tritons, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-9 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UC Irvine and the Tritons are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UC Irvine hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UC Irvine is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 16-10 and UC San Diego is 7-6.

Odds

UC San Diego is a slight 1-point favorite against UC Irvine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 8 games against UC San Diego.