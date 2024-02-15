Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: UCSB 13-10, UC San Diego 15-9

How To Watch

What to Know

UC San Diego is on a six-game streak of home wins, while the Gauchos are on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at LionTree Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UC San Diego fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Warriors on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 94-86 to the Warriors. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UCSB last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 82-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Matadors.

The Tritons' defeat dropped their record down to 15-9. As for the Gauchos, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-10 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UC San Diego hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on UCSB against the spread have faith in an upset since their 8-12-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to UC San Diego's 14-8.

Odds

UC San Diego is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 5 out of their last 7 games against UC San Diego.