Who's Playing

Cal State Fullerton @ UC San Diego

Current Records: Cal State Fullerton 14-12; UC San Diego 8-17

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons are 3-1 against the Cal State Fullerton Titans since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. UC San Diego and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Titans winning the first 83-80 at home and UC San Diego taking the second 81-76.

UC San Diego came up short against the Hawaii Warriors last week, falling 69-62.

Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton escaped with a win on Sunday by the margin of a single free throw, 52-51.

The Tritons are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their 11 home games.

UC San Diego is now 8-17 while the Titans sit at 14-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UC San Diego is stumbling into the game with the 50th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.9 on average. Cal State Fullerton has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 50th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Titans are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UC San Diego have won three out of their last four games against Cal State Fullerton.