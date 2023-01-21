Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ UC San Diego

Current Records: Long Beach State 9-10; UC San Diego 7-12

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West clash at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at LionTree Arena. UC San Diego is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

The Tritons beat the Cal Poly Mustangs 71-64 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Long Beach State proved too difficult a challenge. Long Beach State managed a 72-67 win over Cal State Fullerton.

Their wins bumped UC San Diego to 7-12 and the Beach to 9-10. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Long Beach State have won two out of their last three games against UC San Diego.