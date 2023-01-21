Who's Playing
Long Beach State @ UC San Diego
Current Records: Long Beach State 9-10; UC San Diego 7-12
What to Know
The UC San Diego Tritons and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West clash at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at LionTree Arena. UC San Diego is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
The Tritons beat the Cal Poly Mustangs 71-64 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Long Beach State proved too difficult a challenge. Long Beach State managed a 72-67 win over Cal State Fullerton.
Their wins bumped UC San Diego to 7-12 and the Beach to 9-10. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California
Series History
Long Beach State have won two out of their last three games against UC San Diego.
- Dec 29, 2022 - UC San Diego 85 vs. Long Beach State 83
- Feb 24, 2022 - Long Beach State 103 vs. UC San Diego 87
- Jan 20, 2022 - Long Beach State 87 vs. UC San Diego 69