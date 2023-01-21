Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ UC San Diego

Current Records: Long Beach State 9-10; UC San Diego 7-12

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach and the UC San Diego Tritons are set to square off in a Big West matchup at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at LionTree Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Long Beach State proved too difficult a challenge. The Beach managed a 72-67 win over Cal State Fullerton.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego bagged a 71-64 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs on Thursday.

Long Beach State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Long Beach State was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 85-83 to the Tritons. Can the Beach avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Beach are a 4.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Long Beach State have won two out of their last three games against UC San Diego.