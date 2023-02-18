Who's Playing
Northridge @ UC San Diego
Current Records: Northridge 6-20; UC San Diego 8-18
What to Know
The UC San Diego Tritons and the Northridge Matadors will face off in a Big West clash at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at LionTree Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Tritons were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 76-73 to the Cal State Fullerton Titans.
Meanwhile, Northridge lost to the UC Davis Aggies on the road by a decisive 73-62 margin.
UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
The losses put UC San Diego at 8-18 and Northridge at 6-20. UC San Diego is 6-11 after losses this year, the Matadors 5-14.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tritons are a solid 6-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UC San Diego have won all of the games they've played against Northridge in the last four years.
- Jan 26, 2023 - UC San Diego 65 vs. Northridge 57
- Feb 03, 2022 - UC San Diego 83 vs. Northridge 77
- Jan 01, 2022 - UC San Diego 72 vs. Northridge 64