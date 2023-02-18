Who's Playing

Northridge @ UC San Diego

Current Records: Northridge 6-20; UC San Diego 8-18

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons and the Northridge Matadors will face off in a Big West clash at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at LionTree Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Tritons were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 76-73 to the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

Meanwhile, Northridge lost to the UC Davis Aggies on the road by a decisive 73-62 margin.

UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The losses put UC San Diego at 8-18 and Northridge at 6-20. UC San Diego is 6-11 after losses this year, the Matadors 5-14.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tritons are a solid 6-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC San Diego have won all of the games they've played against Northridge in the last four years.