Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ UC San Diego

Current Records: Santa Barbara 21-7; UC San Diego 10-19

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UC San Diego Tritons are heading back home. The Tritons and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at LionTree Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UC San Diego beat the UC Irvine Anteaters 99-91 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Santa Barbara beat the Long Beach State Beach 78-73 on Thursday.

UC San Diego is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with UC San Diego, who are 13-13 against the spread.

UC San Diego suffered a grim 82-61 defeat to the Gauchos in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe the Tritons will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gauchos are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Santa Barbara have won four out of their last five games against UC San Diego.