Who's Playing
UC Irvine @ UC San Diego
Current Records: UC Irvine 14-7; UC San Diego 8-14
What to Know
The UC Irvine Anteaters are 4-0 against the UC San Diego Tritons since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Anteaters and UC San Diego will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where UC Irvine won 56-50, we could be in for a big score.
UC Irvine was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the Northridge Matadors 81-56 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, UC San Diego came up short against the California Riverside Highlanders this past Saturday, falling 72-65.
UC Irvine's win brought them up to 14-7 while the Tritons' defeat pulled them down to 8-14. The Anteaters are 8-5 after wins this year, and UC San Diego is 6-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UC Irvine have won all of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last four years.
- Feb 15, 2022 - UC Irvine 56 vs. UC San Diego 50
- Feb 27, 2021 - UC Irvine 75 vs. UC San Diego 64
- Feb 26, 2021 - UC Irvine 80 vs. UC San Diego 55
- Jan 09, 2021 - UC Irvine 79 vs. UC San Diego 65