Who's Playing

UC Irvine @ UC San Diego

Current Records: UC Irvine 14-7; UC San Diego 8-14

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters are 4-0 against the UC San Diego Tritons since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Anteaters and UC San Diego will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last February, where UC Irvine won 56-50, we could be in for a big score.

UC Irvine was the big favorite in their most recent game, and for good reason. They blew past the Northridge Matadors 81-56 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego came up short against the California Riverside Highlanders this past Saturday, falling 72-65.

UC Irvine's win brought them up to 14-7 while the Tritons' defeat pulled them down to 8-14. The Anteaters are 8-5 after wins this year, and UC San Diego is 6-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

Series History

UC Irvine have won all of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last four years.