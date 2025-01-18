Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Houston 13-3, UCF 12-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBSSports.com or fuboTV

What to Know

UCF is 1-9 against Houston since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena. The Knights have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UCF's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Arizona State on Tuesday. UCF walked away with a 95-89 victory over Arizona State.

Keyshawn Hall had a dynamite game for UCF, going 13 for 18 en route to 40 points plus seven rebounds and six assists. Those six assists gave Hall a new career-high. Darius Johnson was another key player, earning 17 points plus seven assists and two steals.

UCF was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in four consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Houston had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25.8 points) and they went ahead and made it nine on Wednesday. They strolled past the Mountaineers with points to spare, taking the game 70-54.

Houston's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was J'Wan Roberts, who went 10 for 13 en route to 22 points. Another player making a difference was L.J. Cryer, who had 18 points.

UCF is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for Houston, their victory was their 27th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UCF hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.6 points per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UCF came up short against Houston in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 67-59. Can UCF avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Houston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UCF.