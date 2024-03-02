Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Iowa State 22-6, UCF 15-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Iowa State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UCF Knights will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Cyclones earned a 58-45 win over the Sooners.

Among those leading the charge was Demarion Watson, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. He didn't help Iowa State's cause all that much against the Mountaineers on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Knights were able to grind out a solid win over the Cowboys on Wednesday, taking the game 77-71. UCF was down 36-24 with 4:37 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy six-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Shemarri Allen, who scored 14 points along with two steals.

The Cyclones pushed their record up to 22-6 with that win, which was their 17th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.5 points per game. As for the Knights, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Iowa State just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UCF, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their shots this season. Given Iowa State's sizable advantage in that area, the Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Iowa State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Iowa State is a 3.5-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.