Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Jacksonville 6-2, UCF 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will head out on the road to face off against the UCF Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Jacksonville entered their tilt with Georgia Southern with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Dolphins skirted past the Eagles 81-79. Having forecasted a close victory for Jacksonville, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 14 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact UCF proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 72-57 win over the Bisons.

UCF's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Marchelus Avery, who scored 12 points along with 6 rebounds, and Darius Johnson, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Dolphins have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season. As for the Knights, their win bumped their record up to 5-2.

Jacksonville is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Jacksonville have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UCF is a big 14.5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.