Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Okla. State 12-19, UCF 16-14

How To Watch

What to Know

The UCF Knights and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center in a Big 12 postseason contest. UCF pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5-point favorite Cowboys.

The matchup between UCF and TCU on Saturday hardly resembled the 68-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Knights sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-77 win over the Horned Frogs. The score was all tied up 36-36 at the break, but UCF was the better team in the second half.

Darius Johnson was nothing short of spectacular: he shot 5-for-6 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Ibrahima Diallo, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Okla. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 85-71 to the Cougars. Okla. State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

Javon Small put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 34 points. He didn't help Okla. State's cause all that much against Texas Tech on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Knights' win bumped their record up to 16-14. As for the Cowboys, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 14 of their last 18 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-19 record this season.

UCF beat Okla. State 77-71 when the teams last played two weeks ago. Will UCF repeat their success, or does Okla. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UCF is a 5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knights, as the game opened with the Knights as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

Series History

UCF has won both of the games they've played against Okla. State in the last 2 years.