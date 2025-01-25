Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UCF looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead TCU 37-23.

If UCF keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-6 in no time. On the other hand, TCU will have to make due with a 10-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ UCF Knights

Current Records: TCU 10-8, UCF 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the UCF Knights and the TCU Horned Frogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Addition Financial Arena. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.2 points per game this season.

UCF is headed into Saturday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. They suffered a bruising 108-83 defeat at the hands of Iowa State on Tuesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

UCF's loss came about despite a quality game from Jordan Ivy-Curry, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Ivy-Curry a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (66.7%). Keyshawn Hall was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, TCU came up short against Kansas on Wednesday and fell 74-61. The Horned Frogs got off to an early lead (up 12 with 13:25 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Ernest Udeh Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had seven points along with eight rebounds and five steals.

Even though they lost, TCU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

UCF's defeat dropped their record down to 12-6. As for TCU, their loss dropped their record down to 10-8.

Looking ahead, UCF is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points.

UCF came out on top in a nail-biter against TCU in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, sneaking past 79-77. Will UCF repeat their success, or does TCU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UCF is a 4.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

UCF and TCU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.