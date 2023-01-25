Who's Playing

Houston @ UCF

Current Records: Houston 18-2; UCF 13-6

What to Know

The #1 Houston Cougars are 12-2 against the UCF Knights since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Houston and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Cougars were just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 56-55 to the Temple Owls. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Houston to swallow was that they had been favored by 19.5 points coming into the contest. Guard Jamal Shead (13 points) and guard Marcus Sasser (12 points) were the top scorers for Houston.

Meanwhile, the matchup between UCF and the South Florida Bulls this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Knights falling 85-72. UCF's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard C.J. Kelly, who had 18 points along with five boards.

The losses put the Cougars at 18-2 and UCF at 13-6. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 53.4. As for the Knights, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 34th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won 12 out of their last 14 games against UCF.