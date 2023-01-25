Who's Playing
Houston @ UCF
Current Records: Houston 18-2; UCF 13-6
What to Know
The #1 Houston Cougars are 12-2 against the UCF Knights since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Houston and UCF will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Cougars were just a bucket shy of a victory on Sunday and fell 56-55 to the Temple Owls. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Houston to swallow was that they had been favored by 19.5 points coming into the contest. Guard Jamal Shead (13 points) and guard Marcus Sasser (12 points) were the top scorers for Houston.
Meanwhile, the matchup between UCF and the South Florida Bulls this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Knights falling 85-72. UCF's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard C.J. Kelly, who had 18 points along with five boards.
The losses put the Cougars at 18-2 and UCF at 13-6. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Houston comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 53.4. As for the Knights, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 34th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won 12 out of their last 14 games against UCF.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Houston 71 vs. UCF 65
- Feb 17, 2022 - Houston 70 vs. UCF 52
- Jan 29, 2022 - Houston 63 vs. UCF 49
- Jan 17, 2021 - Houston 75 vs. UCF 58
- Dec 26, 2020 - Houston 63 vs. UCF 54
- Jan 03, 2020 - Houston 78 vs. UCF 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - UCF 69 vs. Houston 64
- Feb 07, 2019 - Houston 77 vs. UCF 68
- Mar 09, 2018 - Houston 84 vs. UCF 56
- Feb 03, 2018 - Houston 69 vs. UCF 65
- Feb 01, 2017 - Houston 82 vs. UCF 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - UCF 77 vs. Houston 70
- Feb 24, 2016 - Houston 88 vs. UCF 61
- Feb 13, 2016 - Houston 82 vs. UCF 58