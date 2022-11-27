Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ UCF

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 5-1; UCF 5-1

What to Know

The UCF Knights' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Addition Financial Arena. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Knights have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Evansville Aces on Wednesday. UCF was the clear victor by a 76-56 margin over Evansville. UCF's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 16 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks, and guard Ithiel Horton, who had 16 points.

As for Miami (Fla.), they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. Everything went their way against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers on Wednesday as they made off with a 79-56 win. Miami (Fla.) was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. Guard Nijel Pack and forward Norchad Omier were among the main playmakers for the Hurricanes as the former had 23 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten boards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-1. With both the Knights and Miami (Fla.) swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCF and Miami (Fla.) both have one win in their last two games.