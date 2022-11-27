Who's Playing

Miami (Fla.) @ UCF

Current Records: Miami (Fla.) 5-1; UCF 5-1

What to Know

The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off against the UCF Knights on the road at 5 p.m. ET Sunday at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Miami (Fla.) has more to be thankful for after their contest against the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers this past Wednesday. The Hurricanes put the hurt on St. Francis (N.Y.) with a sharp 79-56 victory. Guard Nijel Pack and forward Norchad Omier were among the main playmakers for Miami (Fla.) as the former had 23 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten boards.

As for UCF, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They made easy work of the Evansville Aces this past Wednesday and carried off a 76-56 win. UCF can attribute much of their success to forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 16 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks, and guard Ithiel Horton, who had 16 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hurricanes are expected to win a tight contest. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 2-4 ATS record.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-1. Both Miami (Fla.) and the Knights have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UCF and Miami (Fla.) both have one win in their last two games.