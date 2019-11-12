How to watch UCF vs. Miami (Fla.): TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UCF (home) vs. Miami (Fla.) (away)

Current Records: UCF 1-0; Miami (Fla.) 1-1

Last Season Records: UCF 23-8; Miami (Fla.) 14-18

What to Know

The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They are packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against the UCF Knights on Tuesday at CFE Federal Credit Union Arena at 9 p.m. ET. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 19 turnovers, Miami (Fla.) took down the Florida Atlantic Owls 74-60 last week.

Meanwhile, UCF gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, they took down the Prairie View A&M Panthers 73-69. The Knights got double-digit scores from four players: G Dazon Ingram (16), F Collin Smith (14), G Brandon Mahan (12), and G Ceasar DeJesus (11).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Miami (Fla.) are expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 12-point spread last Friday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Their wins bumped Miami (Fla.) to 1-1 and UCF to 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Hurricanes and the Knights clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: CFE Federal Credit Union Arena -- Orlando, Florida

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knights.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Knights as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 138

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.