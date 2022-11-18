Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ UCF

Current Records: Oklahoma State 2-1; UCF 2-1

What to Know

The UCF Knights will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Knights were completely in charge on Monday, breezing past the Western Illinois Leathernecks 70-37 at home. UCF was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, everything went Oklahoma State's way against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Sunday as they made off with a 91-62 victory. Oklahoma State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Avery Anderson III, who had 18 points and seven assists, and guard John-Michael Wright, who had 16 points. Wright hadn't helped his team much against the Southern Illinois Salukis last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. With both UCF and Oklahoma State swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.